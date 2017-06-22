SEATTLE–Three of radio personality Casey Kasem’s adult children hastened his 2014 death by chemically restraining him and ordering hospital staff to deny food and water, widow Jean Kasem claimed in a wrongful death lawsuit filed pro se in federal court June 14.

According to Jean, the children were after Kasem’s substantial assets and took control of their father’s medical care against a judge’s orders. Catholic Health Initiatives is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Casey Kasem’s family made similar claims against Jean in 2015.

