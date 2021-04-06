Carnage in Maryland Leaves 2 Critically Injured, Shooter Dead

After wounding two men at a business park, a Navy medic fled to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed.

Police stand around an area cordoned off by police tape on Progress Court, near the scene of a shooting at a business park, in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FREDERICK, Md. (CN) — Two men are in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot by a 38-year-old Navy medic at Riverside Technology Park in Maryland.

While the medic has not been identified, U.S. Navy officials say he drove from the Riverside Technology Park to the military base Fort Detrick, about 10 minutes away, where he was shot and killed. Fort Detrick as well as Frederick-area schools and colleges had been placed on lockdown after the police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. According to ABC news, base officials have confirmed that the shooter was stationed at Fort Detrick.

Their identities not yet public, the victims were taken by helicopter to a shock trauma hospital in Baltimore.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

Screenshot shows Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando speaking at a press conference Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a shooting at a business park. (Image via Courthouse News)

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a 10:30 a.m. news conference streamed on Facebook Live Tuesday morning that his department has confirmed the public is no longer at risk. He said that, while the police are investigating two crime scenes, they are confident there was just one shooter. “This is a very active scene,” he said, adding that no police members or other bystanders had been injured during the event.

“This is certainly not how we expected our Tuesday to begin,” Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor added at the press conference Tuesday. “I just want to send the city’s wishes to the families of the victims in hopes for quick recoveries.”

The police department plans to stream another press conference this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Baltimore’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted at around 10 a.m. that its special agents and K-9 team were assisting law enforcement on the scene.

“More information will be provided by the lead investigating agency when available,” the tweet said.

The shooting comes as U.S. legislators are focused on solutions to America’s gun crisis. Studies have found a correlation between states with more relaxed gun laws and mass shootings. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on gun violence in America one week after eight people, six of them Asian women, were slayed in Atlanta. The day before the hearing, a March 22 shooting left 10 dead at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.