Caribou, muskoxen help slow climate change-caused lack of diversity in Arctic, according to study

(CN) — The amount of plant, lichen — organisms that look like crusty material on rocks and trees — and fungi diversity in the Arctic tundra in Greenland is declining because of climate change and the disappearance of ice sheets, but one thing that could slow the rate of their loss down is two of the biggest, toughest and hairiest residents of the Arctic, caribou and muskoxen, according to a scientific study published on Thursday.

To investigate how herbivores affect vegetation diversity already being affected by a warming environment because of climate change, researches led by academics from the University of California, Davis headed to the town of Kangerlussuaq, population just above 500 people, in the Arctic nation of Greenland in 2002.

Although it’s remote, the town has an international airport, and the area is a protected UNESCO World Heritage site on account of its Paleo-Inuit and Inuit Indigenous archeological sites, and its thousands of years of history as an important site for caribou hunting. The area around the town is also one of the few places in the Arctic tundra where not just Arctic hares and game birds called rock ptarmigan live, but multiple species of large herbivores like muskoxen. Caribou migrate to the area during the early spring to give birth to their babies. They hang out in the area till mid-summer.

Over the course of 15 years, researchers set up dozens of plots of land to test what happens to the environment in the area when all of those herbivores were fenced out and couldn’t get in to eat the plants. They also set up passive warming chambers, which are basically mini greenhouses, to test what happens to the environment when it warms even more than it already is.

What the researchers found after years of studying the plants and counting the number of caribou and muskoxen on an almost daily basis was that although the diversity of plant life on the Arctic tundra was declining, the decline was almost twice as fast when caribou and muskoxen weren’t around. In plots of land where caribou and muskoxen were allowed to graze and forage for food, the plant diversity in the area declined at a slower rate, even when the area was warmed using passive warming chambers.

“Herbivory as a whole can promote plant diversity by reducing common forage species, thereby offering rarer species an opportunity to compete,” wrote Christian John, a co-author of the study published in Science on Thursday, and a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Santa Barbara’s Marine Science Institute, in an email. “Caribou and muskoxen are very different foraging machines, and their dietary choices shift seasonally. Having a diversity of herbivores can promote tundra diversity through ‘portfolio effects,' where a variety of impacts from different animal species buffers the plant community's response to climate change.”

Basically, by eating the most common species of plants in the area, the caribou and muskoxen allow more unique and rarer plants the opportunity to flourish. They also limited the growth of shrubs in the area that were further decreasing the diversity of the local environment because of their increasing dominance in the area.

John, who described the research expeditions in Greenland as involving “a lot of hiking, meticulous counting, and mosquito bites,” said that the wildflower season in the area included white and evergreen alpine mouse-ear flowers, thick strands of horsetail and vivacious blue bells.

“Biodiversity loss is projected to be one of the most likely and ecologically consequential outcomes of climate change. In addition to cultural and economic impacts to humans' biodiversity loss will affect key ecological properties, including community stability and ecosystem function. Recent assessment reports have indicated that polar ecosystems have experienced the greatest impacts of climate change on biodiversity over the past century, that climate change impacts experienced by Indigenous Peoples and local communities are greater in tundra habitats than in any other biome, and that there is a ‘high to very high’ risk of imminent biodiversity loss in the Arctic with ongoing climate change. Our results likewise signal potential adverse consequences for tundra biodiversity of sea ice loss and warming,” the authors write in the study.

The results of the study, John said, were that large animals can have far reaching effects on other parts of the ecosystem they live and interact with.

“Our results suggest that conserving herbivore populations and diversity may limit effects of climate change on tundra diversity in certain cases. But there are so many other effects of climate change in the Arctic — melting permafrost and coastal erosion, increasing arctic wildfires and disrupted fisheries, to name a few — that will require more action than large mammal conservation.”