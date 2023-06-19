Read the ruling here.
NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana sided with a state regulatory board and a trade group of car dealers, dismissing Tesla’s antitrust claims that they conspired to exclude the electric car maker from operating in the state, as many commissioners are members of the trade group representing about 350 dealers. “Mere membership” in such organizations does not suffice to establish a conspiracy with other members.
