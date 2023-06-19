Monday, June 19, 2023
Car cabal

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana sided with a state regulatory board and a trade group of car dealers, dismissing Tesla’s antitrust claims that they conspired to exclude the electric car maker from operating in the state, as many commissioners are members of the trade group representing about 350 dealers. “Mere membership” in such organizations does not suffice to establish a conspiracy with other members.

/ June 19, 2023

Read the ruling here.

