Captain chaos

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana denied summary judgment to corporations involved in a Turkish-owned ship’s crash into an offshore platform, allegedly due to the sudden resignation of the vessel’s captain and an ensuing drama over his replacement. Issues of fact remain concerning whether “fatigue or inadequate handover” by the vessel’s two commanders and training procedures caused the crash.

/ April 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

