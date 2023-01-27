Capitol rioter who pepper-sprayed officer Sicknick sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal judge ordered a nearly seven-year prison sentence Friday for a Capitol rioter who deployed chemical spray against law enforcement officers, one of whom died the next day after suffering two strokes.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, a Reagan appointee, handed down a sentence of six years and eight months to Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania.

Khater said during his sentencing hearing that his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, were a "one time thing that will never happen again."

Hogan will also preside Friday afternoon over the sentencing of Khater's co-defendant, Georgie Tanios, a 39-year-old sandwich shop owner from Morgantown, W.Va. Authorities said the men worked together to spray the face and eyes of Sicknick and two other law enforcement officers with a chemical irritant.

They were each charged with nine counts, including assaulting three officers with a deadly weapon, civil disorder and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, namely, Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

Khater pleaded guilty last August to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. Tanios also took a plea deal last year.

This story is developing...