WASHINGTON — Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys far-right group who allegedly assaulted police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, will stay in jail while he awaits his trial, a federal appeals court ruled. Worrell disputed the lower court’s “dangerousness” determination and argued his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma puts him at increased risk of Covid-19, which he was recently diagnosed with.

