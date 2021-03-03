Capitol Police Say Militia Group Is Planning Thursday Breach

Officials alerted members of Congress of the threat with one day to spare.

By KAILA PHILO

A slide presented to the Senate by Democrats prosecuting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. In it, Trump’s supporters chant, “Fight for Trump,” after storming into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security after receiving word that a certain militia group is planning to breach the seat of the government nearly two months to the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” the police force said Wednesday morning in a statement.

The date has significance because, prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment in 1933, March 4 used to be when presidents were inaugurated. Conspiracy theorists have spread the falsehood that, because of an obscure “sovereign citizen” movement, former President Donald Trump will be inaugurated on March 4.

Against these reports, however, a researcher with Media Matters for America found that QAnon influencers have been denouncing the March 4 conspiracy theory as a “false flag” since February. One of them called it “planned disinfo” and “nonsense theories” as early as February 10.

Police have not identified the group behind the Thursday plot, but the announcement comes one day after FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke to the Senate about the events of January 6.

Wray said extremist militia groups like the Proud Boys played the largest role in the attack, motivated to commit violent acts. As authorities prosecute assailants from the riot, evidence to this end is emerging. One Arizona woman charged for her involvement in the attack even claimed that the Proud Boys have since recruited her to the organization.

Wednesday’s announcement from Capitol Police touts “significant security upgrades” that include “establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower” to protect members of Congress, police officers on staff and the building itself.

The department also tweeted Tuesday of the steps being taken to “enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days.”

Representatives for the U.S. Capitol Police declined to comment.

Meanwhile the Metropolitan Police Department have not issued any event permits for March 4, suggesting no evidence of a premeditated demonstration in the area.