Can’t copyright the mere use of melted ice

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a hockey memorabilia creator’s copyright infringement lawsuit against another merch maker over the use of melted ice gathered from the rinks of championship matches in their products. The very idea of storing ice from hockey games in memorabilia is not something you can copyright.

/ January 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

