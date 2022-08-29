Monday, August 29, 2022 | Back issues
Candy vapes a no-go

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit upheld the FDA’s denial of an application to take candy-flavored vape cartridges to market. The manufacturer could not show the products were relatively better than products that are already available for sale at reducing tobacco use rates.

/ August 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

