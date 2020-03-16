Campus Assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Alabama-Huntsville is not entitled to summary judgment on a female student’s Title IX claims relating to the university’s handling of her sexual assault charge against a student hockey player, a federal court in the state ruled, finding that a jury could conclude that the school protected the assailant while acting with “deliberate indifference” to the assault and the safety of the campus community.

In a handwritten statement completed less than eight hours after the assault, the hockey player stated that he had penetrated the victim with his penis for a short time but stopped because he realized she was drunk and “didn’t know what was going on.”