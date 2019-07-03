Business Consumers California Wildfires July 3, 2019July 3, 2019 BRIEF Brief4, California, Class Action, Insurance, Real Estate, wildfires SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge dismissed a class action accusing State Farm and others of having undervalued homes that were destroyed in the 2017 Northern California wildfires. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...