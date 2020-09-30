California Wildfire Deaths Spike to 29 as Blazes Continue to Grow

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns in Calistoga, Calif. (AP Photo / Noah Berger)

(CN) — Wildfires continued their hellish march across much of California on Wednesday, and officials now confirm at least 29 people have been killed in recent weeks as search and rescue crews undertake the grim task of sifting through rubble and ash looking for remains.

On Wednesday, Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini announced the fourth death in Zogg Fire burning west of Redding in the north part of the state. The fire grew to over 52,000 acres in just three days.

“It’s unfortunate, my condolences go out to a fourth death that we’ve had as a result of this,” Margini said in a press conference. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and it is just 7% contained.

To the south, the Glass Fire has burned over 48,000 acres and destroyed homes in Napa and Sonoma counties. Several of the region’s famed wineries have been damaged or destroyed in the blaze, which is just 2% contained as of Wednesday according to Cal Fire.

In all, fire crews are working 30 major fires up and down the Golden State.

The Creek Fire in Fresno County has burned over 307,000 acres and destroyed over 800 structures in the Sierra National Forest. It is 44% contained.

In Siskiyou County, the Slater Fire has burned over 154,000 acres in Klamath National Forest region. Two deaths have been reported by the U.S. Forest Service.

Since the beginning of this year, 8,100 wildfires have burned nearly 4 million acres and destroyed 7,200 structures across California, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday, 17,000 firefighters are battling fires across California and the West Coast.

Five of the top six largest fires in recorded California history have all occurred in 2020, including the August Complex which has burned nearly 1 million acres across five counties.