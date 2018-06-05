California Top-Two ‘Jungle’ Primary May Dim Blue Wave Hopes

Bianca Bruno contributed to this report from San Diego; Nathan Solis from Orange and Los Angeles counties; Paul Roupe from Fresno County; and Nick Cahill from Sacramento.

(CN) – Political strategists, congressional candidates nationwide and President Donald Trump are watching closely Tuesday for signs of the forecast “blue wave” as millions of Californians cast their primary ballots.

Democrats went on the hunt to flip several key congressional seats from red to blue, buoyed in large part by the Golden State’s continued and marked disapproval of President Donald Trump’s policies and decisions.

Nationally, Democrats need to pick up 24 seats in November to take control of the House. The minority party hopes to take Republican seats in at least seven California districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Democratic voters in California’s second-most populous county are eager to paint retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from red to blue in California’s 49th District.

“Resist Trump Tuesday” leader Ellen Montanari and others who gathered every Tuesday for over a year at Issa’s district office have decided to throw their support behind Democrat Mike Levin, an environmental attorney.

A poll by Roll Call this past Friday put Levin in the lead with 17 percent of the vote. But another by The San Diego Union-Tribune and Channel 10 News put Republican Diane Harkey ahead at 24 percent of the vote and three Democrats – Levin, Doug Applegate and Sara Jacobs – tied for second place.

Issa won re-election in 2016 by the narrowest margin of any congressional race – less than 1 percent of the vote. He announced his retirement at the beginning of the year.

California instituted a top-two or “jungle primary” system in 2011, allowing the top two vote-getting candidates, regardless of party, to advance to the general election in November. If two Republican candidates advance in the 49th and other congressional districts, it would likely crush Democrats’ hopes of overtaking the House.

Farther north on Interstate 5, Democrats in Orange and Los Angeles counties are also on the hunt to fill open sets created by Republican exits in traditionally red districts.

One exit is U.S. Rep. Edward Royce, whose district spans parts of three counties. The national Democratic Party listed Royce as a weak candidate that could be unseated, and his retirement has resulted in a crowded race. Voters had to choose from six Democrats, seven Republicans and four independent candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.

GOP frontrunners include Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson, former state Senate Minority Leader Bob Huff and former Assemblywoman Young Kim, who received the endorsement of Rep. Mimi Walters from the nearby 45th District. The main Democratic challenger is Gil Cisneros, who gained the endorsement of several House members and businessman Andy Thorburn, who’s running to flip the 39th District.

Brea resident Richard Sinquimani said he was glad to see Royce step down and voted against any candidate fond of Trump’s policies, including tax breaks for billionaires.

“Because when do the lies from this administration stop?” Sinquimani asked outside his polling place.

Residents are also trimming down California’s gubernatorial candidates.

With all polls putting current Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, well in the lead, the focus has turned to the fight for second place.

Republicans desperately want a gubernatorial candidate on the November ballot, worried that an all-Democrat runoff will cause conservative voters to sit out of down-ballot races. Trump again tried to rally Republicans, tweeting support for Republican businessman John Cox.

“In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference!” Trump tweeted.

Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, former LA mayor, and state treasurer John Chiang trailed Newsom and Cox in recent polls.

A couple hundred miles north in California’s agricultural heartland, incumbent Rep. Devin Nunes, R –Fresno, faces competition from Democrats targeting the Trump ally’s long-held post.

At the First Baptist Church of Clovis, voters turned out in large numbers. Some hope to give Nunes the boot.

“I want him out,” said Ben Zurita of Clovis. “Over the past year he’s proven that he’s an idiot. Everything that he did with his supposed ‘investigation,’ and calling a press conference and saying that he’s going to give information to the president…it’s all suspect. Something isn’t right.”

But Democrats face a tall order in unseating Nunes, who won the last three general elections by an average of 34 points. He was also given some last-minute support by Trump.

“Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world….he truly loves our country and deserves everyone’s support!,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

Clovis resident Steve Morgan said he’s standing by Nunes.

“[Democrats] are trying to smear him, but he’s a Republican and he’s helping a Republican president. He’s done what he said he was going to do and they don’t like it,” Morgan said after voting.

Voters in California’s capital said they were skeptical of the top-two primary system, which is being used for the first time with an open governor’s seat.

“I’m not sure there is enough groundswell to get a Republican through to November,” said Sacramento resident and teacher Ricardo Abascal, 36. “If there isn’t a Republican, I know some won’t bother to vote.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like this: Like Loading...