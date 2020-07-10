California to Release 8,000 Inmates as Covid Tears Through Prison System

FILE – Inmates walk through the exercise yard at California State Prison Sacramento, near Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(CN) — California moved to release 8,000 prisoners as criticism mounts over the state’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in its prison system.

San Quentin State Prison in Marin County is the epicenter of one of the most vicious outbreaks in the nation right now, with 1,314 confirmed cases and seven deaths among the population.

“We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis,” said California Assemblyman Rob Bonta during a press conference Thursday. “The saddest part is that it was an unforced error.”

Bonta was referring to the May transfer of prisoners from the California Institution for Men in Chino, some of whom brought the coronavirus with them to San Quentin, where nearly one-third of prisoners have now tested positive.

“San Quentin is an old facility with poor ventilation,” said Dr Eric Smith, a public health official. “These housing conditions do not permit basic health measures to prevent coronavirus spread.”

Smith said the only way to control the outbreak is to release some of the inmates.

The Golden State appears poised to do just that.

On Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced they had identified 8,000 prisoners eligible for early release. The release will make it possible for inmates and prison staff to achieve the social distancing previously impossible due to chronically crowded conditions.

“These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said. “We aim to implement these decompression measures in a way that aligns both public health and public safety.”

Diaz said the state has already released 10,000 inmates from the state prison system in an effort to maximize space available for social distancing.

The prison system has already adjusted its rules to allow for the release of medically vulnerable patients, including those whose lives are endangered by the outbreak.

