California, the feds and ghost guns

SAN FRANCISCO — Ruling from the bench, a federal judge sided with California and declined to dismiss a lawsuit against the Biden administration aimed at forcing a crackdown on ghost guns.

/ January 26, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO

