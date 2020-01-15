Courts Regional California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin to Retire January 15, 2020 MARIA DINZEO California Supreme Court, retirement SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin announced his retirement Wednesday after nearly 24 years on the Golden State’s high court bench. This is a developing story. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2020 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...