California Sues to Block Denial of Green Cards for Using Public Benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Painting it as an economic threat and a cruel attack on immigrants, California sued Friday to stop the Trump administration’s new rule that allows the government to deny green cards to people relying on some forms of public assistance.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Trump’s attempt to redefine the definition of a “public charge” is a direct threat to California and its immigrant population of over 10 million. Becerra, the son of immigrants, called the rule “personal” and accused the administration of being “cowardly.”

“I can boil down to four words what it took President Trump and Trump administration 837 pages to say: They don’t like immigrants,” Becerra said during a press conference at the state Capitol.

The federal lawsuit marks the 56th time Becerra has sued the Trump administration and it comes just four days after the White House announced the new rule.

Under the rule, federal officials will look at whether a prospective green card or visa recipient is benefiting from a federal program like SNAP or Medicaid, as well as if the person is likely to do so in the future. The administration claims the rule is good for taxpayers, ensuring that immigrants who “stand on their own two feet, who will not be reliant on the welfare system” get green cards or visas.

California’s Democratic governor applauded Becerra for swiftly filing the lawsuit and then accused the president of having a “particular problem with brown people.”

“It’s remarkable what this administration is up to, it’s insidious beyond words and California will have none of it,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The District of Columbia and the states of Maine, Oregon and Pennsylvania joined California in the lawsuit. Washington state and 12 others sued the Trump administration over the rule change Wednesday.