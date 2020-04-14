California, States Sue Feds Over Loosened Energy Conservation Standards

(Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay)

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Leading a coalition of states and New York City, California sued the Trump administration Tuesday claiming the federal government has made alterations to energy conservation standards that hurt consumers and lead to more pollution.

The coalition, comprised of mostly Democratic-leaning states, sued the Department of Energy in the Ninth Circuit. They say the agency changed its Process Rule that creates a permissive atmosphere for companies to evade energy efficiency standards when manufacturing items like home appliances and light bulbs.

“The Trump Administration is irresponsibly rewriting a rule that helps consumers save money and decreases pollution to our environment,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “Americans sheltering in place are already struggling with higher electricity bills, they shouldn’t have to worry about the federal government jacking up the price by blocking standards that make lightbulbs, refrigerators, and washing machines cheaper to run.”

According to the coalition, the alterations to the Process Rule create lower standards which violates the Energy Policy Conservation Act of 1996.

Becerra said the since the law has passed consumers have benefited by saving nearly $2 trillion, while the atmosphere has also experienced benefits by avoiding more than 2.6 billion tons of carbon emissions over the last 14 years.

The Trump administration announced the changes in January, saying the step was necessary to clarify the existing rules and provide certainty and transparency to manufacturers.

“Clearer energy efficiency standards will provide certainty to manufacturers, allowing them to produce products that will save consumers money on a variety of appliances,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouilette. “These modernized procedures will increase transparency, accountability, and regulatory certainty for the American people.”

An email sent to the Department of Energy seeking comment was not returned by press time.

This is a developing story.