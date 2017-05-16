California Seeks Fines for Dozens of Political Campaigns

SACRAMENTO (CN) — California’s Fair Political Practices Commission has proposed roughly $100,000 in fines for campaign violations against dozens of candidates and campaign committees, to consider at their May 25 meeting.

Here is a roundup of the 46 proposed actions, listing only the main defendant and the main allegation(s), only for proposed penalties of $1,000 or more.

Most actions against candidates include their campaign committees. The proposals and penalties are still allegations only. Here is a link to the FPPC agenda, which includes links to stipulations for the proposals.

$4,500 penalty against 2014 Secretary of State candidate Dan Schnur for failing to file a $5,000 contribution report

for failing to file a $5,000 contribution report $3,500 penalty against the California Democratic Party for failing to identify an account as “all purpose”

for failing to identify an account as “all purpose” $20,000 penalty against Milpitas businessman Michael Preston , for laundering donations to three City Council members and one candidate for the Assembly

, for laundering donations to three City Council members and one candidate for the Assembly $2,500 penalty against Save Public Parking, No on H; Yes on I and its treasurer Michael Powers, for technical violations involving type size and disclosures on signs

for technical violations involving type size and disclosures on signs $2,500 penalty against Dalwinder S. Dhoot , for failing to identify himself as the sender of a mass mailing for the mayor of Lathrop in 2014

, for failing to identify himself as the sender of a mass mailing for the mayor of Lathrop in 2014 $2,129 penalty against Transform and Stanley Lam , for failing to register as lobbyists

and , for failing to register as lobbyists $6,500 penalty against the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund and two of its treasurers, for failing to report $143,640 in contributions and $141,002 in expenditures in 2012

and two of its treasurers, for failing to report $143,640 in contributions and $141,002 in expenditures in 2012 $2,000 penalty against Tom Brewer , a candidate for Torrance mayor in the 2014 primary and 2016 general election, for failing to timely report payments for subvendors

, a candidate for Torrance mayor in the 2014 primary and 2016 general election, for failing to timely report payments for subvendors $16,000 penalty against Community to Support Mt. Pleasant Elementary Schools and two of its top officers, for reporting violations

and two of its top officers, for reporting violations $6,000 penalty against the San Diego County Democratic Party for failing to timely report contributions to Bob Filner’s 2012 campaign for mayor, and other campaigns

for failing to timely report contributions to Bob Filner’s 2012 campaign for mayor, and other campaigns $2,400 penalty against Frank Guzman for failing to file reports in 2014 and 2015 regarding his run for Pomona School Board

for failing to file reports in 2014 and 2015 regarding his run for Pomona School Board $2,000 penalty against Abel Maldonado , for failing to report contributions for his 2014 run for governor

, for failing to report contributions for his 2014 run for governor $1,534 penalty against Luis J. Rodriguez for failing to file financial statements for his 2104 campaign for governor

for failing to file financial statements for his 2104 campaign for governor $1,500 penalty against Yes on Prop. 30 – to Protect our Schools and Public Safety , for failing to timely report two contributions of $5,00 or more in 2012 Yes on Prop. 30 – to Protect our Schools and Public Safety

, for failing to timely report two contributions of $5,00 or more in 2012 Yes on Prop. 30 – to Protect our Schools and Public Safety $1,442 penalty against Maynard Law , for failing to timely file reports in his run for school board in the ABC Unified School District in Cerritos in 2015

, for failing to timely file reports in his run for school board in the ABC Unified School District in Cerritos in 2015 $1,233 penalty against Citizens Supporting Apple Valley Emergency Services – Support Measure A , for reporting violations in 2016

, for reporting violations in 2016 $1,125 penalty against Mike Naggar , for reporting violations in his run for Temecula City Council in 2016

, for reporting violations in his run for Temecula City Council in 2016 $1,000 penalty against Democrats United for Public Education , for reporting violations in 2015

, for reporting violations in 2015 $4,000 penalty against Trinity County Planning Commissioner W.V. Graham Matthews III, for failing to timely file annual statements in 2014 and 2015

$2,000 penalty against Eric Reed (not further defined) for failing to declare his ownership of more than $10,000 in AT&T stock on his 2014 annual statement

