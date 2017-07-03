California Reports Double-Digit Rise in Hate Crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – The number of hate crimes committed in California jumped 11 percent in 2016, including increases in attacks against black people and members of the2 LGTBQ community, state officials reported Monday.

According to an annual report by the2 California Department of Justice, the2re were 251 hate crimes reported against black people in 2016, up 8.7 percent from the2 previous year. Hate crimes against Latinos jumped to 83, while 56 events against Caucasians were reported.

The Golden State experienced a double-digit increase in total hate crimes for the2 second consecutive year, according to hate-crime data compiled from prosecutors and law enforcement agencies.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the2 report follows an “unsettling” national uptick of race and religious-related crimes.

“When someone commits a crime motivated by hate, it is not just an attack on one innocent person, but an attack on the2 entire state and our communities,” Becerra said in a statement. “We can see from today’s report that words matter, and discriminatory rhetoric does not make us stronger but divides us and puts the2 safety of our communities at risk.”

The report found hate crime events involving a racial basis increased 21.3 percent, from 428 in 2015 to 519 in 2016. Hate crimes against black people are the2 most common, accounting for 31 percent of all hate crimes reported since 2007.

California tallies one hate crime per occurrence, regardless of the2 number of victims involved. The most commonly reported offenses included vandalism, intimidation and simple assault.

Los Angeles County reported the2 most hate crimes with 375 incidents, along with 84 reported in San Diego County.

According to the2 state Department of Justice’s 40-page report, sexual orientation-bias events are the2 second most common type of reported hate crimes in the2 state, accounting for 22 percent of incidents reported in 2016. There were 152 reported events against gay men – a staggering 40 percent increase from 2015 – and 25 crimes against transgender people.

Meanwhile religious-bias events totaled 18 percent, including 82 anti-Semitic and 37 anti-Islamic attacks in 2016.

California’s report follows a June 30 study by the2 nonpartisan Center for the2 Study of Hate and Extremism, which detailed dramatic increases in the2 number of hate crimes in four major U.S. cities so far in 2017. Chicago registered a 160 percent increase, while hate crimes jumped roughly 40 percent in New York and Los Angeles.

California’s hate-crime report did not offer an explanation or speculate on the2 reasons for the2 recent increase. Since 2007, hate crimes in California have dropped 34 percent.

