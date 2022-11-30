Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | Back issues
Ninth Circuit OKs California recalls

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit tossed constitutional challenges to the California recall election procedure, finding that there is no way that posing two questions — whether an official should be removed from office and who the successor should be if the official is removed — violates the principle of one person, one vote. Nor does it keep voters from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice.

/ November 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

