California needs plan to pay for multi-billion upgrades at aging public universities

The University of California and California State University campuses face billions of dollars in costs to repair and replace crumbling academic facilities and infrastructure.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — California boasts some of the most famous public universities in the world but, according to a new report, their aging facilities are in dire need of necessary upgrades and the state has no plan in place to provide the billions of dollars required to address the growing problem.

Over the next ten years, the University of California expects it will need $12 billion to replace roofs, heating systems and other crumbling building components at its campuses, while the California State University projects $3.1 billion in so-called capital renewal needs, according to a report issued Thursday by the Legislative Analyst's Office, a nonpartisan office that advices the state legislature.

These estimates come on top of the two university systems' current backlogs of deferred maintenance of about $7.3 billion at UC and $6.5 billion at CSU.

The lack of investment in the aging building has already been causing problems, such as inadequate ventilation leading to overheated classrooms and frequent flooding within buildings affecting faculty research, according to the report.

"These types of facility issues could affect the recruitment and retention of students, faculty, and staff," the LAO report said. "Left unaddressed, these types of issues could also pose health and safety concerns."

Yet, in spite of the ever growing need to fix their buildings, the universities rely on a inadequate, piecemeal approach of funding, from their annual budgets, bonds and reserves, for capital renewal projects, whereas the state provides one-time funding for deferred maintenance that varies wildly from one budget year to the next, and in some years, the state hasn't provided anything else.

Some campuses, the report said, dedicate little, if any, ongoing funds in their base budgets for capital renewal, which suggest that they rely heavily on one-time state funding. But state funding for capital renewal projects has been episodic, with large amounts provided in years when the state budget has a surplus and no funds provided in other years.

"With such volatility, campuses have difficulty planning for capital renewal projects in advance and putting in place adequate staffing to implement those projects," the report said.

But even when California's budget has kicked in one-time funding, such as in the 2022-23 budget year when it provided $125 million each to UC and CSU for deferred maintenance, seismic upgrades and energy efficiency projects, the amounts pale with the amount of work that needs to be done on the campuses. The flagship UC campus in Berkeley alone will require $318 million a year to repair or replace its aging academic facilities and infrastructure, according to the report.

To start addressing the gap between the universities expected needs and their funding, the Legislative Analyst's Office recommended that California sets an annual funding target for capital renewal projects at the two university systems based on 2% of their "current replacement value," the estimated cost of replacing any given facility or group of facilities today, which it said is a common measure of the value of a campus’s physical assets.

"The main advantage of using a funding target linked to a percentage of CRV is the consistency it provides not only across the segments but also over time," the report said. "Linking to a percentage of CRV also would better facilitate planning activities and could reduce volatility in capital renewal funding from year to year."

That funding target would initially be $839 million for the UC system and $474 million for the CSU system and will increase every year as inflation drives up construction costs. The plan would be for the funding target to be gradually phased in – only 20% of the target for 2023-24 budget year, 40% for the 2024-25 budget year and so forth until its fully incorporated in their budgets.

Since neither university system will be able to meet the funding target without help from the state, the LAO report suggested that the legislature provides 45% of UC's target and 60% of CSU's from the general fund. The university could rely on other funding, such as tuition increases or bonds, to cover their share of the funding target.

In addition, California would need to provide further one-time funding to eliminate the current backlog of capital improvements at the universities to an acceptable level, which would amount to an average annual cost of about $935 million for the UC campuses and $750 million for the CSU ones over the next ten years, the report said. These costs may also need to be shared between the state and the universities.

“The California State University is appreciative of the partnership with the Governor and Legislature that has resulted in recent investments to support the university’s long-standing infrastructure needs," said a spokesperson for California State University.

"Additional investment is still needed, and in the university’s most recent budget request, the CSU requested $50 million in ongoing funds and $1.3 billion in one-time funds to address the growing maintenance backlog of building and utility infrastructure systems that have passed their useful life across our 23 campuses. We are hopeful that additional funding for infrastructure will be part of the Governor’s upcoming budget proposal and in future years as well.”

Representatives of the UC system had no immediate comment on the report.