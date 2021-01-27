California Lawmakers Up Ante Against Money Bail With Pair of Bills

Undaunted by recent setbacks at the ballot box, California lawmakers introduced two bills Wednesday aimed at reforming the state’s bail system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following the failure of an initiative to eliminate cash bail statewide, state lawmakers introduced a pair of bills Wednesday in a bid to chip away at California’s bail system.

If passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 262 and Assembly Bill 329 will set bail at $0 for misdemeanors and “low-level felonies,” and require that bail money be refunded if an arrestee makes all their court appearances, their charges are dropped or their case is dismissed.

“The jailhouse door should not swing open and closed based on how much money someone has. There is no disputing the present system wrongly treats people who are rich and guilty better than those who are poor and innocent,” Assembly member Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, said in a statement. “The status quo is indefensible and disproportionately impacts low-income Californians and communities of color. Money bail epitomizes unequal justice, and we must continue our fight for equal justice under the law.”

The bills stem from voters’ rejection of Proposition 25, which would have enacted Senate Bill 10, a law that abolished cash bail in favor of computer-based “risk assessment” models. Under the risk assessment models, judges would determine whether and under what conditions pretrial detainees can be safely released to await trial.

The bail industry spent millions of dollars campaigning against the measure and took the brunt of the blame for its defeat. But community organizers also decried it as an expansion of law enforcement power and resources. They also weren’t crazy about using algorithms to predict someone’s danger to the public.

State Senator Bob Hertzberg, a Democrat from Los Angeles who co-wrote SB 10 with Bonta and state Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, vowed to continue his longstanding fight against the bail bonds industry last November.

“The arc of justice is long, but it bends toward ending cash bail. Millions of dollars from the predatory bail industry may buy them some time, but it can’t overpower our movement toward justice,” he said at the time.

Hertzberg again took aim at the industry Wednesday in a statement on SB 262.

“Anyone who thought last year’s deceptive campaign by the money bail industry would stop California’s march toward a safer, more just system was gravely mistaken. Even the bail industry knows that cash bail is profoundly unconscionable,” he said. “Fundamental fairness and basic human decency demand we make decisions about who stays in jail on the facts of the case and the risk to the public, not the balance of someone’s bank account. This fight is only beginning, and we’re in it for the long haul.”