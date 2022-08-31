California lawmakers send final push of bills to Newsom’s desk

The final day of the legislative session saw lawmakers tackling the biggest issues facing the state, from climate change and abortion to incarceration reform.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The final day of the 2022 legislative session in California saw a flurry of bills sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, many affirming his visions for handling homelessness, climate change and abortion.

Ahead of Wednesday's midnight deadline, the Democrat-controlled chambers pushed bills like Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and ensure that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.

Senate Bill 1020, called the Clean Energy, Jobs and Affordability Act of 2022, also passed to the governor. It makes the California Air Resources Board responsible for monitoring and regulating sources that greenhouse gases, planning for “maximum technologically feasible and cost-effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” and conducting public workshops — including for communities of color and low-income communities. It also sets interim targets to reach 100% carbon neutrality by 2045 — with goals to reach 90% neutrality by 2030 and 95% by 2040.

Lawmakers also pushed through a significant bill among several designed to increase protections and support for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care in California. Assembly Bill 1242, sponsored by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, would protect digital information about reproductive health handled by companies in California and prevent turnover of information in an investigation of any abortion legally performed in the state.

It would prohibit arresting anyone for aiding or performing a lawful abortion in California and blocking state law enforcement from sharing information or assisting in an investigation of a lawful abortion with out-of-state agencies. The bill would require out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking records from California to prove the investigation does not involve any crime related to an abortion that is legally sought in California.

“We are forced to choose whether to stay complicit or stand up for women’s rights in California,” the bill’s author, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a Democrat from Orinda, said on the Assembly floor Wednesday. “We will do everything here in California to stand up.”

The bill passed without any Republican support.

"California will not stand idly by as anti-choice states across the nation take radical action to criminalize reproductive rights. Abortion is fully legal in California and we'll fight to protect all who access reproductive healthcare in our state," Bonta said in a statement Wednesday.

On the criminal justice front, Assembly Bill 2632 will limit how long an incarcerated person can be kept in solitary confinement, making the maximum period 15 consecutive days, and at most 45 total days within a 180-day period. The bill would prohibit prisons from keeping people in isolation if they have mental or physical disabilities, or if they are under 26 or over 50 years old.

Republicans like state Senator Jim Nielsen of Tehama opposed, saying those placed in isolation are “the greatest problems within the institution.”

“This is not about cruelty to well-intentioned individuals, or even who made an error in their lives and are now paying the price,” he said. “They’re individuals who cannot even behave by society's rules in custody.”

State Senator Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley who carried the bill, said it follows standards set by the United Nations called the "Nelson Mandela Rules," to prevent unlawful cruelty to people who are incarcerated.

“Beyond that, the U.N. has indicated that it is torture and should be outlawed,” Skinner said.

The Legislature also passed Senate Bill 1338, codifying Newsom’s CARE Court framework for addressing homelessness and requiring people to get medical treatment. It creates a system to hold local governments accountable for not complying with court-ordered treatment plans, while connecting people in crisis with court-ordered care — including short-term stabilization medications and connection to wellness support and social services like housing — for up to a year.

California will invest $14.7 billion in funding for housing and homelessness support and more than $11.6 billion annually in mental health.

“Today’s passage of the CARE Act means hope for thousands of Californians suffering from severe forms of mental illness who too often languish on our streets without the treatment they desperately need and deserve,” Newsom said in a statement. “CARE Court is a paradigm shift: providing housing and services in the community, where people can heal – and not behind locked walls of institutions and prisons.”