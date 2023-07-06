California lands zero-emissions vehicle deal with US truck manufacturers

The companies have agreed to help California reach its goal of 100% clean truck sales by 2036.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California officials on Thursday announced a deal with U.S. truck manufacturers which will help the state meet its climate goals through the development of zero-emissions vehicles.

Through the agreement between the California Air Resources Board and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, as well as with its commercial engine and vehicle members and Ford Motor Company, the companies commit to attaining California’s goal of 100% clean truck sales by 2036.

“California has shown the world what real climate action looks like, and we’re raising the bar yet again,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future.”

Jed Mandel, president of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association, said the agreement reinforces his organization and members’ commitment to lowering emissions, as well as to a zero-emissions commercial vehicle future.

“We look forward to continuing to work constructively with CARB on future regulatory and infrastructure efforts designed to support a successful transition to ZEVs,” he added.

This is a developing story.