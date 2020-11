WASHINGTON — Two California farms fighting a state law that lets union organizers access their property, with some restrictions, can mount their takings challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices said Friday.

Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Co. seek a reversal after the Ninth Circuit ruled that easements need not be compensated when they are not 24-hour-a-day, 365-days-a-year occupations.