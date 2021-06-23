California Farms Win Challenge of Union-Organizing Law

Property owners told the Supreme Court that labor drives have disrupted busy harvest operations, and that there are more suitable locations to organize somewhere where workers won’t be distracted.

This still from video shows labor organizers interrupting work at the California farm Cedar Point in 2015. (Image via Pacific Legal Foundation via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday uprooted a California law that grants union representatives three hours a day, 120 days a year, to organize farmworkers on the farm’s own property.

Joshua Thompson, attorney for strawberry grower Cedar Point Nursery and citrus and grape grower Fowler Packing Co., argued at before the justices in March that the right to enter agriculture is not something that the government can “hold hostage.” The Pacific Legal Foundation lawyer asked the court to treat labor-related entries as a violation of the Fifth Amendment right against government-imposed takings.

California Solicitor General Michael Mongan, meanwhile, told the justices that the law was designed to minimize incursion on property rights.

Cedar Point and Fowler Packing brought the suit against four members of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board in 2016. In 2019, the Ninth Circuit affirmed dismissal of the case.

The Supreme Court reversed Wednesday in a 6-3 vote.

“The access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “It therefore constitutes a per se physical taking.”

This story is developing…