California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 28, 2020 Edition

Sutter County

Sutter Superior Court

May 27, 2020: Sutter Superior Court is not allowing civil case research or document requests, and they do not have a date for when that will happen, according to the lead clerk

Tehama County

Tehama County Superior Court

May 27, 2020: The court has opened their phone lines for limited hours, but the public will not be allowed into the courthouse before the second week of June

Calaveras County

Calaveras County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Order restricting courthouse entry is rescinded, face coverings required, social distancing required

Amador County

Amador County Superior Court

May 27, 2020: Court resumes all calendars, to be heard remotely if possible, clerk’s office open for filing and other business 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., number of people in clerk’s office, courtrooms, jury assembly rooms and hallways to be regulated for social distancing, and trials continue to be suspended until June 22, 2020