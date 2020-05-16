Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 13, 2020: Order extended closing courtrooms, delaying trial and non-essential matters through June 10

Jury service cancelled for all jurors May 18 – June 12

May 9, 2020: Order for mandatory face coverings

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

May 14, 2020: Court operation update, the court is temporarily closed and hearing limited matters through May 22

May 14, 2020: San Diego Superior Court announces re-scheduling process for cases affected by Covid-19 closure

May 14, 2020: Order re extension of time to hold arraignments and prelim hearings

May 14, 2020: Order requiring face coverings and temperature screenings