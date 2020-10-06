Courts Health Regional 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 6, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: Court closure days to mitigate employee furlough impact

Sept. 29, 2020: Article regarding pandemic-related budget crisis causing court closures

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Oct. 2, 2020: Amended emergency response calendar memo order

Sept. 30, 2020: Pandemic emergency response calendar memo order

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: Self-help services by appointment, effective Oct. 1

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Oct. 3, 2020: Request for comments on proposed local rule amendments

Sept. 29, 2020: Order extends criminal jury trials through end of October

Sept. 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

Oct. 2, 2020: Proposed amendments to local rules

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Oct. 5, 2020: Unlawful detainer actions, new cover sheet              

Oct. 5, 2020: Cover sheet, Covid-19 financial distress declaration

Oct 5, 2020: Declaration of pandemic-related financial distress attachment sheet

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order extends time periods for juvenile detention hearings

Sept. 28, 2020: Juvenile dependency orders in response to pandemic

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court 

Oct. 5, 2020: New forms related to unlawful detainer actions

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Oct. 6, 2020: Pandemic-related $12 million budget shortfall causes court furlough days

