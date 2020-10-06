California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 6, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Sept. 29, 2020: Court closure days to mitigate employee furlough impact
Sept. 29, 2020: Article regarding pandemic-related budget crisis causing court closures
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Oct. 2, 2020: Amended emergency response calendar memo order
Sept. 30, 2020: Pandemic emergency response calendar memo order
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Sept. 29, 2020: Self-help services by appointment, effective Oct. 1
Sonoma County
Oct. 3, 2020: Request for comments on proposed local rule amendments
Sept. 29, 2020: Order extends criminal jury trials through end of October
Sept. 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Tulare County
Oct. 2, 2020: Proposed amendments to local rules
Solano County
Oct. 5, 2020: Unlawful detainer actions, new cover sheet
Oct. 5, 2020: Cover sheet, Covid-19 financial distress declaration
Oct 5, 2020: Declaration of pandemic-related financial distress attachment sheet
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order extends time periods for juvenile detention hearings
Sept. 28, 2020: Juvenile dependency orders in response to pandemic
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
Oct. 5, 2020: New forms related to unlawful detainer actions
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Oct. 6, 2020: Pandemic-related $12 million budget shortfall causes court furlough days