California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 1, 2020 Edition

Nevada County

Nevada County Superior Court

Sept. 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, time extension for holding criminal trials due to pandemic

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: 2021 hearing dates set for Appellate Division

Sept. 29, 2020: Mandatory E-filing of juvenile non-adoption documents

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Oct. 1, 2020: Notice for attorneys, new and repealed forms

Sept. 28, 2020: Order regarding face coverings and screening

Sept. 24, 2020: Expansion of eFiling program to include more Electronic Filing Service Providers

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: Court closure days to mitigate employee furlough impact              

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Sept. 29, 2020: Sonoma court emergency order

Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside court

Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Clara court

Sept. 25, 2020: Contra Costa court emergency order

Sept. 24, 2020: San Luis Obispo court emergency order

