California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Oct. 1, 2020 Edition
Nevada County
Sept. 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, time extension for holding criminal trials due to pandemic
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Sept. 29, 2020: 2021 hearing dates set for Appellate Division
Sept. 29, 2020: Mandatory E-filing of juvenile non-adoption documents
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Oct. 1, 2020: Notice for attorneys, new and repealed forms
Sept. 28, 2020: Order regarding face coverings and screening
Sept. 24, 2020: Expansion of eFiling program to include more Electronic Filing Service Providers
Ventura County
Sept. 29, 2020: Court closure days to mitigate employee furlough impact
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Sept. 29, 2020: Sonoma court emergency order
Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside court
Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Clara court
Sept. 25, 2020: Contra Costa court emergency order
Sept. 24, 2020: San Luis Obispo court emergency order