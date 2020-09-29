California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 29, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Sept. 21, 2020: Filing financial declarations in probate conservatorships
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Sept. 29, 2020: Comments requested on changes to local rules, due Nov. 13
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Sept. 29, 2020: Self help assistance services by appointment, effective Oct. 1
Sonoma County
Sept. 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
Sept. 22, 2020: Proposed budget
Placer County
Sept. 24, 2020: Updated actions regarding pandemic
Sept. 24, 2020: Updated emergency rules
Sept. 24, 2020: Order regarding traffic matters
Sept. 24, 2020: Covid-19 infographic
Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Criminal law, infographic
Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Civil law, infographic
Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Family law, infographic
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency response to pandemic, extended time for detention hearings
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside court
Sept. 28, 2020: Santa Clara court emergency order