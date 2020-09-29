Courts Health Regional 

California Courts Covid Update

CNS California, coronavirus, judiciary

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 29, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Sept. 21, 2020: Filing financial declarations in probate conservatorships

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: Comments requested on changes to local rules, due Nov. 13

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Sept. 29, 2020: Self help assistance services by appointment, effective Oct. 1

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Sept. 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

Sept. 22, 2020: Proposed budget

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Sept. 24, 2020: Updated actions regarding pandemic

Sept. 24, 2020: Updated emergency rules

Sept. 24, 2020: Order regarding traffic matters

Sept. 24, 2020: Covid-19 infographic

Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Criminal law, infographic

Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Civil law, infographic

Sept. 24, 2020: Court services plan for Family law, infographic

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency response to pandemic, extended time for detention hearings

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Sept. 28, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside court

Sept. 28, 2020: Santa Clara court emergency order

%d bloggers like this: