California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 29, 2020 Edition

Del Norte County

Del Norte County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Court opening on a limited basis as of May 26, proceedings to be held telephonically where possible, others will be held on a limited basis with social distancing, court remains closed to the public through May 29, filings accepted in secure mailbox in court lobby or by mail, counter hours opening June 1, with limitations, paperwork will be quarantined for a 24-hour period.

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

May 29, 2020: Amendment to general order, limiting filing at clerk’s office

May 28, 2020: Limited filing at clerk’s office and certain types of cases that must be filed by alternative methods

May 28, 2020: Partial re-opening on May 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for phones and lobby, except Needles and Big Bear, hearings to resume between June 1 and June 8

May 28, 2020: Infographic on reopening the SBJC

May 28, 2020: Infographic on reopening Civil