California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 24, 2020 Edition
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
Sept. 21, 2020: Special announcement regarding required face masks
Sept. 17, 2020: Press release regarding Jury trial at Veteran’s Memorial Hall
Mendocino County
Mendocino County Superior Court
Sept. 21, 2020: Order for bail extension
Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County Superior Court
Sept. 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief, time for holding criminal trial extended
Butte County
Sept. 24, 2020: Court expects e-filing to be restored by end of day Friday and is accepting hard copies until access is restored