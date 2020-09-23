Courts Health Regional 

California Courts Covid Update

CNS
California, coronavirus, judiciary

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 23, 2020 Edition

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

Sept. 18, 2020: Remote appearance information for September court calendar

Sept. 18, 2020: Remote appearance information for September traffic court calendar

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Sept. 18, 2020: Order for work release sentences

Sept. 18, 2020: Order for surrenders for straight-time jail commitments

Sept. 18, 2020: Order regarding weekend and interval jail sentences

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Sept. 18, 2020: Chief Judge Order #41, in-person depositions during pandemic

Sept. 17, 2020: Chief Judge Order #40, extension of orders during the public emergency

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

Sept. 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Sept. 16, 2020: Supplemental emergency order

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

Sept. 18, 2020: Proposed revised local rules

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Sept. 22, 2020: Council considers funding for court technology

Sept. 22, 2020: Court emergency orders page

Sept. 21, 2020: Counties with emergency bail schedules

Sept. 17, 2020: Tulare court emergency order

Sept. 17, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside court

Sept. 16, 2020: Siskiyou court emergency order

Sept. 16, 2020: Emergency order for Marin

Sept. 16, 2020: Kings court emergency order

%d bloggers like this: