California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 21, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Sept. 21, 2020: Presiding Judge issues news release regarding court’s commitment to safely restoring access

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Sept. 17, 2020: Services that are available during pandemic

Sept. 16, 2020: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

USDC Southern District of California

Sept. 18, 2020: Order #41 regarding proceedings during the pandemic

Sept. 17, 2020: Order #40 regarding proceedings during Covid-19

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Sept. 16, 2020: Temporary emergency order for Juvenile visitation during Covid-19

Sept. 16, 2020: Juvenile court operations

Sept. 15, 2020: Protocols for Criminal operations during the pandemic

Sept. 14, 2020: Supplemental emergency relief order

USDC Central District, Southern Division

Sept. 14, 2020: Reopening of Southern Division with some restrictions, effective Sept. 14

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Sept. 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Sept. 14, 2020: Reopening of Southern Division with some restrictions, effective Sept. 14

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Sept. 14, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino court

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Sept. 18, 2020: Pretrial assignments for Criminal trials and pretrials

Sept. 16, 2020: Emergency relief implementation

Sept. 14, 2020: Order regarding Criminal trial and pretrial assignments

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

Sept. 14, 2020: Temporary consolidation of cases

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

  Sept. 14, 2020: Unlawful detainer cases during pandemic, notice

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Sept. 21, 2020: Council considers funding technology initiatives to expand justice during pandemic, in its Sept. 25 meeting

Sept. 16, 2020: Emergency order for Kings court

Sept. 15, 2020: Tuolumne court emergency order

Sept. 15, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Barbara court

Sept. 15, 2020: Marin court emergency order

Sept. 14, 2020: Ventura court emergency order

Sept. 14, 2020: Emergency order for San Bernardino court

