California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 27 Edition
Merced County
May 20, 2020: Order implementing Judicial Council order for additional relief, effective June 1
Marin County
May 26, 2020: Administrative order implementing Judicial Council order for additional relief, effective June 1
Yolo County
May 21, 2020: Local rule regarding electronic signatures
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Notice of remote hearings to be held for Department 5
May 21, 2020: Notice regarding remote hearings for restraining orders in Dept. 5
May 22, 2020: Notice of child support and family law hearing in Depts. 5 and 12
May 22, 2020: Notice regarding posting dates for family law and DCSS tentative rulings
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
May 20, 2020: Order regarding reopening measures