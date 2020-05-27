California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 27 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

May 20, 2020: Order implementing Judicial Council order for additional relief, effective June 1

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

May 26, 2020: Administrative order implementing Judicial Council order for additional relief, effective June 1

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Local rule regarding electronic signatures

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Notice of remote hearings to be held for Department 5

May 21, 2020: Notice regarding remote hearings for restraining orders in Dept. 5

May 22, 2020: Notice of child support and family law hearing in Depts. 5 and 12

May 22, 2020: Notice regarding posting dates for family law and DCSS tentative rulings

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

May 20, 2020: Order regarding reopening measures