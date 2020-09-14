Courts Health Regional 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 14, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Sept. 10, 2020: General order extends some matters during phased ramp up

Sept. 9, 2020: Benefits with advanced attorney portal subscription

Sept. 9, 2020: Homeless court moves outside for most vulnerable during pandemic

Sept. 8, 2020: Using LACourtConnect for traffic hearings

USDC Central District, Western Division

Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Sept. 11, 2020: Guide to services available during pandemic

Sept. 10, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access

Sept. 9, 2020: Jury trial prioritization

Sept. 8, 2020: New counsel extension for new criminal and juvenile cases

Sept. 8, 2020: Extension of time for criminal trials

Sept. 8, 2020: Time to hold felony arraignments extension

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Sept. 14, 2020: Emergency relief order supplement

Sept. 11, 2020: Traffic court operations reopened

Sept. 11, 2020: Emergency relief, second revised order, for juvenile court

Sept. 10, 2020: Emergency relief, first revised order, for juvenile court


USDC Central District, Southern Division

Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14

Riverside County

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Sept.11, 2020: Information sheet for child support matters effective Sept. 22

Sept. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief        

Sept. 9, 2020: Traffic court updates

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

Sept. 11, 2020: Comments requested regarding proposed amendments to local rules

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Sept. 9, 2020: Some civil services and proceedings resume

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Sept. 11, 2020: Emergency relief implementation

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Sept. 10, 2020: Butte court emergency order

Sept. 10, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Clara court

Sept. 10, 2020:  Stanislaus court emergency order

Sept. 8, 2020: Emergency order for San Diego court

Sept. 8, 2020: Ventura court emergency order

