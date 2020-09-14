California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 14, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Sept. 10, 2020: General order extends some matters during phased ramp up
Sept. 9, 2020: Benefits with advanced attorney portal subscription
Sept. 9, 2020: Homeless court moves outside for most vulnerable during pandemic
Sept. 8, 2020: Using LACourtConnect for traffic hearings
USDC Central District, Western Division
Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Sept. 11, 2020: Guide to services available during pandemic
Sept. 10, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access
Sept. 9, 2020: Jury trial prioritization
Sept. 8, 2020: New counsel extension for new criminal and juvenile cases
Sept. 8, 2020: Extension of time for criminal trials
Sept. 8, 2020: Time to hold felony arraignments extension
Orange County
Sept. 14, 2020: Emergency relief order supplement
Sept. 11, 2020: Traffic court operations reopened
Sept. 11, 2020: Emergency relief, second revised order, for juvenile court
Sept. 10, 2020: Emergency relief, first revised order, for juvenile court
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14
Riverside County
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
Sept. 11, 2020: Reopening the Southern Division, effective Sept. 14
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Sept.11, 2020: Information sheet for child support matters effective Sept. 22
Sept. 10, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
Sept. 9, 2020: Traffic court updates
Alameda County
Sept. 11, 2020: Comments requested regarding proposed amendments to local rules
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Sept. 9, 2020: Some civil services and proceedings resume
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Sept. 11, 2020: Emergency relief implementation
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Sept. 10, 2020: Butte court emergency order
Sept. 10, 2020: Emergency order for Santa Clara court
Sept. 10, 2020: Stanislaus court emergency order
Sept. 8, 2020: Emergency order for San Diego court
Sept. 8, 2020: Ventura court emergency order