California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Sept. 4, 2020 Edition
Trinity County
Sept. 4, 2020: Public notice regarding jury trials, week of Sept. 8
Sierra County
Aug. 28, 2020: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief
San Diego County
Sept. 2, 2020: Order regarding 60-day accelerated release of county jail inmates
Orange County
Aug. 28, 2020: Public notice regarding reduced court clerk’s office hours
Riverside County
Sept. 1, 2020: Order regarding computing time in unlawful detainer cases
Sept. 3, 2020: Order regarding service of responsive pleadings in unlimited civil cases
Sept. 3, 2020: Order regarding service of responsive pleadings in limited civil cases
Contra Costa County
Sept 2, 2020: Emergency local rules
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Aug. 28, 2020: Emergency order regarding San Luis Obispo