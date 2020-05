California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 22 Edition

Lassen County

Lassen County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Order continues current precautions, effective May 26

Glenn County

Glenn County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: Notice that the court reopens with appropriate precautions in place effective May 19

Del Norte County

Del Norte County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Court reopens with limited access starting May 26, clerk’s office remains closed to the public through May 29, counter hours open June 1.