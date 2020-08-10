California Courts Covid Update

Courts Health Regional 

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Aug. 10, 2020 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Aug. 6, 2020: Mental health courts operations changes, effective Aug. 17

Aug. 6, 2020: Expansion of remote appearances for Criminal and Family Law cases

Aug. 5, 2020: Audio/video appearances via WebEx available effective Aug. 10

U.S. District Court, Central District, Western Division

Aug. 6, 2020: All Central District courthouses closed to public, hearings by telephone or video, no jury trials for civil or criminal until further notice, and other operations updates

San Diego 

San Diego County Superior Court

Aug. 10, 2020: Order extends time for criminal trials

Aug. 7, 2020: Order for accelerated release of sentenced inmates

Aug. 3, 2020: Court extends order for new counsel in new criminal and juvenile cases

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Aug. 6, 2020: Second implementation order for emergency relief              

Aug. 5, 2020: Mediation procedures in Family court

Aug. 5, 2020: Investigations in Family matters

Aug. 3, 2020: Juvenile court operations order

U.S. District Court, Central District, Southern Division

Aug. 6, 2020: All Central District courthouses closed to public, hearings by telephone or video, no jury trials for civil or criminal until further notice, and other operations updates

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

Aug. 7, 2020: Extension of certain court closures

Aug. 6, 2020: Ninth implementation of emergency relief

Aug. 5, 2020: Notice, closing some courthouses due to budget shortfalls as a result of Covid-19 pandemic

U.S. District Court, Central District, Eastern Division

Aug. 6, 2020: All Central District courthouses closed to public, hearings by telephone or video, no jury trials for civil or criminal until further notice, and other operations updates

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Aug. 7, 2020: Business office hours

Aug. 4, 2020: Fresh air court for Young Adult Deferred Entry of Judgment program

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Aug. 7, 2020: Family Law trials and settlement conferences resume

Aug. 4, 2020: Attorney notification by email of readiness to conduct hearing

Aug. 4, 2020: Implementation of check-in and assignment procedures for preliminary and other Criminal hearings

Aug. 3, 2020: Limited Phased resetting of trial and mandatory conference settlement dates.

Aug. 3, 2020: Limited phased resetting of Civil trial and MSC dates

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Aug. 3, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Aug. 6, 2020: Innovations for the court during Covid-19

Aug. 6, 2020: Court uses remote technology for community outreach

Aug. 4, 2020: Chief Justice remarks on evictions and foreclosures

