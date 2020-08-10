California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Aug. 10, 2020 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Aug. 6, 2020: Mental health courts operations changes, effective Aug. 17
Aug. 6, 2020: Expansion of remote appearances for Criminal and Family Law cases
Aug. 5, 2020: Audio/video appearances via WebEx available effective Aug. 10
U.S. District Court, Central District, Western Division
Aug. 6, 2020: All Central District courthouses closed to public, hearings by telephone or video, no jury trials for civil or criminal until further notice, and other operations updates
San Diego
San Diego County Superior Court
Aug. 10, 2020: Order extends time for criminal trials
Aug. 7, 2020: Order for accelerated release of sentenced inmates
Aug. 3, 2020: Court extends order for new counsel in new criminal and juvenile cases
Orange County
Aug. 6, 2020: Second implementation order for emergency relief
Aug. 5, 2020: Mediation procedures in Family court
Aug. 5, 2020: Investigations in Family matters
Aug. 3, 2020: Juvenile court operations order
U.S. District Court, Central District, Southern Division
Riverside
Riverside County Superior Court
Aug. 7, 2020: Extension of certain court closures
Aug. 6, 2020: Ninth implementation of emergency relief
Aug. 5, 2020: Notice, closing some courthouses due to budget shortfalls as a result of Covid-19 pandemic
U.S. District Court, Central District, Eastern Division
Santa Clara
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Aug. 7, 2020: Business office hours
Aug. 4, 2020: Fresh air court for Young Adult Deferred Entry of Judgment program
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Aug. 7, 2020: Family Law trials and settlement conferences resume
Aug. 4, 2020: Attorney notification by email of readiness to conduct hearing
Aug. 4, 2020: Implementation of check-in and assignment procedures for preliminary and other Criminal hearings
Aug. 3, 2020: Limited Phased resetting of trial and mandatory conference settlement dates.
Aug. 3, 2020: Limited phased resetting of Civil trial and MSC dates
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Aug. 3, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Aug. 6, 2020: Innovations for the court during Covid-19
Aug. 6, 2020: Court uses remote technology for community outreach
Aug. 4, 2020: Chief Justice remarks on evictions and foreclosures