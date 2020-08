California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Aug. 5, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

July 31, 2020: Modified operations

July 31, 2020: Clerk’s office hours updated

July 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

July 31, 2020: Implementation of emergency order

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

Aug. 4, 2020: Electronic filing and service

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Aug. 4, 2020: Jury service reporting instructions

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

Aug. 4, 2020: Juvenile trial court funding

Aug. 4, 2020: Trial court improvements funding

Aug. 4, 2020: Trial court trust fund and allocations

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Aug. 4, 2020: Order regarding Zoom appearances

July 28, 2020: Order regarding recommended counseling for child custody matters within past year

July 28, 2020: Public health safety measures

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Aug. 5, 2020: Jury trial suspension order lifted, effective Aug. 10, 2020

Aug. 5, 2020: Updated Covid-19 precautions and restrictions

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

July 29, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

July 30, 2020: Budget for trial court

July 30, 2020: Trial court improvement budget

July 30, 2020: Funding for juvenile dependency counsel

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

July 29, 2020: Emergency orders regarding Criminal cases

July 29, 2020: Emergency orders regarding Civil cases

July 29, 2020: Updated actions in response to pandemic

July 29, 2020: Infographic for changes in court operations

July 29, 2020: Infographic regarding court services for Criminal

July 29, 2020: Infographic regarding court services for Family

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Superior Court

July 28, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief