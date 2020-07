California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Monday template Edition

Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Superior Court

July 23, 2020: Court connect update

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

July 21, 2020: Suspension of non-essential operations at juvenile courthouse

USDC Southern District of California

July 23, 2020: Order regarding pretrial services interviews

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

July 24, 2020: Notice regarding Civil limited, unlimited and complex maters

July 24, 2020: Notice provides instructions for connecting with WebEx

July 22, 2020: Notice regarding juvenile cases at Lamoreaux Justice Center

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

July 24, 2020: Some court closures extended

San Bernardino County

Santa Bernardino County Superior Court

July 23, 2020: Amendment to order regarding face coverings

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

July 20, 2020: Second amendment to emergency local rules for Criminal

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

July 21, 2020: Emergency order for San Diego

July 21, 2020: Emergency order for Riverside

July 20, 2020: Emergency order for Marin

July 20, 2020: Recommendations on allocating state funds for trial courts considered