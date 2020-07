California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, July 24, 2020 Edition

Trinity County

Trinity County Superior Court

July 24, 2020: Order for face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks

Undated: Notice for prospective jurors summoned for Aug. 10

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

July 23, 2020: Notice to attorneys regarding scheduling remote appearances in non-central district civil cases

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

July 17, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief for extending time for arraignments and criminal trials