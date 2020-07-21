California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, July 21, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

July 20, 2020: Notice to attorneys regarding submission of proposed orders

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

July 20, 2020: Jury trials suspended

July 16, 2020: Updates to court operations

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

May 12, 2020: Administrative Order of the presiding judge regarding Covid-19

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

July 14, 2020: Public notice regarding changes to emergency local rules

July 14, 2020: Emergency local rule changes for remote appearances