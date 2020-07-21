California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, July 21, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
July 20, 2020: Notice to attorneys regarding submission of proposed orders
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
July 20, 2020: Jury trials suspended
July 16, 2020: Updates to court operations
Tulare County
May 12, 2020: Administrative Order of the presiding judge regarding Covid-19
Placer County
July 14, 2020: Public notice regarding changes to emergency local rules
July 14, 2020: Emergency local rule changes for remote appearances