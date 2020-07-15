California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, July 15, 2020 Edition

Butte County

Butte County Superior Court

July 13, 2020: Presiding judge’s order regarding courthouse access

July 10, 2020: Sheriff requests presiding judge to consider limiting discretionary prisoner production orders due to high numbers of inmates and staff with active Covid-19 in the state corrections system

July 10, 2020: Mitigation measures for jury selection and trials

Yolo County

Yolo County Superior Court

July 14, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

July 13, 2020: Order of chief judge regarding proceedings during public emergency

July 13, 2020: Public emergency use of video and telephonic technology for some criminal proceedings, order of the chief judge

July 9, 2020: Modifying use of remote technology for certain criminal proceedings

Shasta County

Shasta County Superior Court

July 15, 2020: Order for social distancing, temperature checks and face coverings